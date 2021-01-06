The corpses of animals lined up by the hundreds. Deer, their heads elevated, especially so as not to damage their antlers, destined to sit above the fireplace. And in the middle, a couple posing proudly. “We have done it again! 540 animals with 16 hunters in Portugal. A total record for this Manteria ”, writes in caption of the photos Virginia Rodriguez, the Spanish co-founder of the agency Monteros de la Cabra: hunting in Spain and Portugal, on her Instagram account.

On social networks, the traces of the massacre have since been conscientiously erased. The accounts deleted, the agency’s website suspended … But the shock wave of this giant beat, which took place on December 17 and 18, is not about to disappear.

“It lasted for hours”, a neighbor confided to the Portuguese television channel SIC Noticias. “Every 10 seconds, pan, pan, pan! ” he continues. The Monterias, these traditional Spanish hunts, can bring together up to 50 hunters and many more dogs to beat down the animals. This time, it takes place in Azambuja, about fifty kilometers north of Lisbon, in the property of Torre Bela rented for the occasion by the Spanish agency Monteros de la Cabra. In this closed walled enclosure of 1000 hectares, sixteen hunters, mostly Spanish, let loose. A massacre in due form. In two days, they killed 540 animals with rifles. “It goes further than a classic rifle, it also does more damage”, explains Alain Berb, a French hunter of 78 years, including 60 years of practice. Deer, wild boar, fallow deer… just big game.

It is “An absolutely huge amount. It is no longer hunting but the shooting range. They are mounted on watchtowers ”, resumes Alain Berb. “You really have to go hard. At most, on a day of hunting in France, we kill 60 pheasants, one or two wild boars and a deer… 25 or 30 hunters! “ he says for comparison. A French organizer of this kind of beat is also blown away by the scale: “We limit to 12 trophies per hunter. On four days of hunting, there are a maximum of 120 animals. “ There, each shooter killed 33.

For twenty-five years, the couple through whom the scandal happened, Mariano Morales, lawyer, and his wife Virginia Rodriguez, agricultural engineer, have made a specialty of these giant battles. So students, they create this agency, “Passionate about hunting but also the ethics of hunting (sic)”, they wrote on Travel Agencies Finder, a travel agency search tool. In 2019, Morales and Rodriguez mentioned: “On February 2 and 3, another great Monteria. 454 animals with 29 hunters. Our guarantee was 200 animals. The table was… 127% higher !!! “ they rejoiced on the same site.

On the eve of Christmas, the photos of the carnage are shared thousands of times and set ablaze Portuguese opinion and politicians. Environment Minister Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes called him “Act of hatred” and of “Unacceptable environmental crime, which has nothing to do with hunting”.

The country is however not very restrictive on the activity, authorized on practically all the territory. There are thousands of properties where big game proliferates and where amateurs pay for “all inclusive” trips: trips, hotels, meals and hunting. According to the Portuguese daily Publico, this cost between 7,000 and 8,000 euros for each participant. In total, therefore, between 112,000 and 128,000 euros for this game of massacre. “The services are generally very high-end. 4 or 5 star hotels and, for lunch, it’s not sandwiches… ” explains the Frenchman who has not organized a hunt in Portugal for a year, Covid obliges. “It must be big oils”, he specifies.

The Lisbon North Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation

But this time, the “big guys” may have to be held accountable. The Lisbon North prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the “conditions” of the hunt. The owner of the premises, who rented his land from the Spanish agency, kicked in, saying he was not responsible for the way “Illegitimate” whose hunt had been held. Just like the institute for the conservation of nature and forests, holder of the hunting sector, which was not ” not up to date “. Ditto for the municipality of the city, yet classified in a zone of “tourist hunting”. In short, no one knew …

The political parties quickly got into gear. For or against hunting? The animalist party, which has 4 deputies in the Portuguese Parliament, is simply asking for a ban. The Minister of the Environment has launched an investigation into the 1,500 hunting grounds in the country.

Were there any French? The specialist magazine the French Hunter, founded in 1885, known for “its classifieds” which married generations of farmers before Love is in the meadow, emits this possibility. In any case, “More and more French people are going in this kind of hunting”, confirms Alain Berb. Portugal has made it a specialty. “There are enormous enclosed areas of 4,000 to 5,000 hectares over there. The closed aspect is necessary because, when customers pay these sums, they have to be guaranteed a result ”, continues the organizer. 8,000 euros, the price of blood …