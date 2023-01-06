A report in The weekly country This same Christmas he gave an account of the Korean fury that the West is experiencing in terms of entertainment and pop culture. After the triumph in the Oscars of parasites, and even more so after its half-world blockbuster, and the extraordinary television success of the squid game, added to certain musical phenomena, everything that smacks of South Korea seems to be able to translate into glory and money. It will hardly be the case with the theatrical release of hunt. hunt the spy, despite being an estimable film, and no matter how much its director and cast head is Lee Jung-jae, star of The squid game. This is political cinema and, as they used to say in classic Hollywood, it threatens to poison the box office.

More information

Politics, espionage and action come together in Lee’s directorial debut. Set in the early eighties, after the military coup by General Chun Doo-hwan, the country’s repressive leader until 1988, hunt recounts a time of confusion represented by an evident lack of freedoms, social demonstrations in defense of civil rights, rapprochement with the United States during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, with an evident interest in dominating the region through his political and military influence, awarding the Olympic Games to Seoul for 1988 and, of course, a silent spy battle with the communist North. Before its subsequent economic expansion, South Korea was a presumed democracy with a single party that naturally won elections, and those dictatorial temptations, later confirmed, are shown sideways in the film.

The country’s situation, between the threat of a communist invasion from the North, an open war with its neighbors, or even the possibility of a chimerical peaceful reunification, represents a good part of the interest of hunt. However, the essence of his story is not so much in the heights as in the personal and ideological rivalry between the two heads of the country’s security apparatus, aware of the existence of a North Korean spy in their ranks, persecutors of the plot and, at the same time suspicious to the viewer that either could be the mole. And it is in this sense when situations arise in which the film becomes too thick in terms of script: the physical fight between the two in the corridors of an official body; or the same development of characters and their motivations, at least, highly debatable.

Lee plays on the one hand at dramatic and political height, and on the other at commercial entertainment. But that indecision ends up hurting hunt, with very good moments of action in its staging, punctuated musically by a pounding and infamous soundtrack that smells like a conventional production of whiplash and shrapnel.

See also Max Verstappen takes pole position for Abu Dhabi GP HUNT. HUNT THE SPY Direction: Lee Jung-jae. Performers: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Heo Sung-tae, Jeon Hye-jin. Gender: espionage. South Korea, 2023. Duration: 125 minutes. Premiere: January 4.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by our best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT