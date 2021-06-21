Rome – The big hunt for potentially hidden international tax evaders starts again this time in Dubai. Thanks to Germany, that bought a cd from an anonymous person with the data of millions of foreigners with assets in the United Arab Emirates, Italy will soon be in possession of the list of Italian citizens of this new ‘Dubai list’, through which to cross properties and declared revenues and evaluate any hypotheses of tax evasion. The Federal Tax Office (BZSt), as reported by the media in Berlin in recent days, at the beginning of the year would have paid about 2 million euros for the CD containing secret data, which will now be passed to the Laender to proceed with the case-by-case checks and, at the same time, were made available to the other European countries concerned.

A 2011 EU directive on administrative cooperation in the tax sector allows the transmission of data to all the tax authorities of the member countries that request it. Under the direction of the Mef, the procedure for obtaining this new ‘Dubai list’ was therefore activated through the Revenue Agency, which, together with the Guardia di Finanza, is the authority delegated to exchange information tax. The new Emirati list recalls the more famous Falciani List, with the lists of taxpayers with assets in Switzerland, in the branch of the HSBC bank in Geneva: even in that case the Italian authorities had not directly acquired the data, which had previously been obtained from France and then also used by Rome. the passage through the instruments of international cooperation makes these data, of anonymous origin, usable both in the administrative and judicial phase, as confirmed by the Court of Cassation in 2019 with a ruling on the Falciani list.

“As Italy we must quickly acquire the data of the Italians who have transferred funds to other countries. In this sense I have activated with the Offices” he said Deputy Minister of Economy Laura Castelli underlining that “there is a foreign dimension on which it is necessary to strengthen all the useful actions to stem the phenomenon of tax havens”. Castelli intervened after the interview with the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, in which he underlined precisely the limits in the anti-evasion action dictated by the stakes in the use of data that would also be available to the administration.