The top European clubs are moving in search of a great striker: PSG tries Osimhen who also likes United, but Mbappé pushes for Marcus Thuram to zero. Barcelona have only… Messi in mind
THEThe market for great centre-forwards in this summer transfer window will be electrifying because almost all the big names in the Premier League, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are looking for a number 9. And with so many formations hunting for strikers, there will be lots of money and big names will be moving.
#Hunt #big #Real #Kane #Chelsea #Vlahovic #Bayern..
Leave a Reply