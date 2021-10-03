Hunt for the 12 man: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 3 October 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Caccia al 12 uomo, a 2017 film (running time 135 minutes) directed by Harald Zwart with Thomas Gullestad, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Marie Blokhus, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Twelve saboteurs are targeted by a group of Nazis who manage to kill 11 of them. A man manages to escape but what will his path be to get home safe and sound?

Hunt for the 12 man: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot for The 12 Man, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of the main players:

Thomas Gullestad

Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Marie Blokhus

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen

Vegar Hoel

Streaming and tv

Where to see Hunt for the 12 man on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 3 October 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.