While the Orange Lionesses on the other side of the world are the center of a cheerful football party, the start of the competition for the men in our country is already causing headaches. A ‘roadmap’ launched on Wednesday, containing no less than twenty measures, should pave the way to non-violent professional football. Whether that works? Police unions are skeptical and are once again flirting with a total ban on the public.
Sander van Mersbergen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Hunt #small #bastard #minority #open #reporting #obligation #wrong #supporter #coming
Leave a Reply