[Rassegna stampa] – The last qualifying Saturday of the 2022 season sealed the Red Bull domain on the season: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in fact gave the champion team an entire front row that is in some way historic. In fact, the Austrian team did not occupy both the first two positions of the starting grid since 2018. race to second place in both world rankings: between the drivers the duel (which starts on an equal footing is the one between Perez and the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc; in the Constructors’ championship, however, the Maranello team must always guard against the comeback attempt by Mercedes, trailing by 19 points.

After the second row centered yesterday by the driver and Carlos Sainz, the Prancing Horse seems to have more than one foot on the second step of the world podium, but there is still a minimum of concern for the race pace of the Silver Arrows. In addition to Sebastian Vettel’s farewell to F1, then, the entire weekend is proposing an evident attempt at reconciliation – conducted above all in front of the cameras – right between Verstappen And Perez, after the Brazilian tensions. There were many exchanges of compliments yesterday between the two but, as Daniele Sparisci points out on the Corriere della Serathe feeling that there is a lot of ‘built’ in their demeanor it is strong.

“Comedy and reality, Ferrari’s fight for two second places, father Norbert’s sincere tears for his son Sebastian Vettel’s farewell to F1, the last 306 km of the World Championship all whirl in the desert. Pats on the back between Verstappen and Perez, they try to close the very strong controversies of Interlagos. But they seem as artificial as the island on which this runway stands. […] max […] this time he acted as team man giving him a light hand with the slipstream. But he reiterated that he is the team. […]. […] Leclerc, chasing second place in the Drivers’ World Championship, is level on points with Perez and passing the Mexican will be tough on a track with difficult overtaking. Less complicated for Ferrari is to defend the place of honor among the constructors from Mercedes […]. He would be terrible to undergo a comeback. […] The last few kilometers are missing, they can say everything or nothing about tomorrow’s Cavallino”.