Mercedes, Australia as a restart

In the intentions of Mercedes, the Melbourne Grand Prix must be considered as the real starting point of the 2023 World Championship. Some adjustments already in Australia helped the W14 to improve performance compared to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. And now the debut of the “new” car is awaited, which will replace the one with the philosophy at Imola zero sidepodsas charming as loser.

In a question and answer published on the Mercedes website, team principal Toto Wolff explained the difficult start to the season with his usual lucidity, which risks condemning the Brackley team to a second consecutive year as supporting actor. But the Austrian is very confident for the rest of 2023.

Wolff’s words

“So far it has been difficult. With the way we have developed the car, we hoped to solve last year’s problems. However, we realized that we haven’t come out of the blocks as we expected. Said this, nothing is given to us by right. This is the toughest competition in the world and it wouldn’t be such a great challenge if it were easy. After three races, I think we’ve seen what a team (obviously Red Bull, nda) is setting the benchmark. In Australia, however, we have seen flashes of performance in our car which encourages us for the next part of the season“.

Wolff optimistic

“In terms of car development, it is encouraging to see that over three races we have understood the car much better, have defined a clear direction of where we need to go and I think we are on the right path. I hope that in the next races we can take another step forward. We must not swing too much between confidence and depression; you have to remain rational and believe in the growth process and in the team’s capabilities. There will be setbacks, but also updates and a lot of work that will help us get closer to the leaders“.