Trainer Hansi Flick wants to perfect the next championship title with FC Bayern Munich on Saturday in Mainz. “It is important that we win the championship. We want to do that as soon as possible, ”said Flick on Friday.

With ten points ahead of second in the table, RB Leipzig, a win on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) at FSV Mainz 05, which is still in danger of relegation, would mathematically bring the decision in the title fight. “It would be a deserved championship,” said Flick in advance. In the subsequent two-week break in the game, he then sees time to talk to the Bayern management about the early termination of his contract at the end of the season.

Striker Robert Lewandowski is about to make a comeback in Mainz. After his knee injury at the end of March, the 32-year-old Pole will be back in the squad, as Flick said. Lewandowski can still set or even surpass Gerd Müller’s 40-goal record on the last four match days. “He has the big goal. We’ll try to support him, ”said Flick. Lewandowski currently has 35 goals this season.

In addition to Lewandowski, who missed Munich’s last six competitive games due to a ligament stretch in his right knee, Serge Gnabry is also returning after his corona illness. At Marc Roca “we have to wait and see”, said Flick. Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso and Douglas Costa are also missing.