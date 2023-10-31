“Unfounded and illogical” accusations, it is Moscow that “fuels anti-Semitism, not me or Kiev”. Ilha Ponomarev, former Russian deputy who was the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea to the Federation, in exile for years in Ukraine where he obtained citizenship, thus reacts to the accusations made by the spokeswoman of the Moscow Foreign Ministry, according to he and the Kiev ‘regime’ would play “a key role” in the ‘Jew hunt’ in Dagestan.

“The pogroms have begun and the responsibility lies solely with the Russian authorities – denounces in an interview with Adnkronos the political leader of the ‘Freedom for Russia’ legion, which brings together the ‘partisans’ engaged in a series of actions with the aim of ‘liberate’ Moscow – But we have nothing to do with it, they are the ones who fuel anti-Semitism.” Ponomarev then assures that he has “suspended all contact” with the Telegram channel “Utro Dagestan”, which he incited for Sunday’s riot at Makhachkala airport. “I worked with them last year, after the start of the war in Ukraine – he admits – but then I suspended all cooperation”.

The increase in attacks against Jews, Ponomarev insists, “is the logical development of the way in which the Russian authorities play with the most extreme nationalism, not to mention that anti-Semitism is deeply rooted in the KGB, from which Vladimir Putin comes.” The Russian president, he claims, “has conveniently worn the mask of someone who fights against anti-Semitism, but the circles closest to him continue to fuel it”. Finally, the opponent also accuses Moscow of being behind the Hamas attacks on October 7 against Israel: “Putin – he denounces – uses his contacts with the Iranians”, sponsors of the Palestinian group as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon, “to influence them” . “Thus he diverted the world’s attention from the war in Ukraine”, comments Ponomarev, who cites the visit to Moscow of a Hamas delegation in recent days among the ‘proof’ of Russian involvement.