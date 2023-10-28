From ‘Bolle Jos’ Leijdekkers to Piet Wortel: the alleged leaders in the coke trade allegedly laundered their drug millions through gold. Thanks to dubious miners, traders and jewelers. Various investigations are now underway into the key players in this rogue gold trade. “It’s just a matter of time before the key players are arrested.”

