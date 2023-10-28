From ‘Bolle Jos’ Leijdekkers to Piet Wortel: the alleged leaders in the coke trade allegedly laundered their drug millions through gold. Thanks to dubious miners, traders and jewelers. Various investigations are now underway into the key players in this rogue gold trade. “It’s just a matter of time before the key players are arrested.”
#Hunt #gold #mafia #launders #coke #millions #act #gold
Construction | More than 2,000 balconies in new properties banned from use after the spring balcony accident – Tukes criticizes the manufacturers’ actions
Riikku Group, which manufactured Vantaa's crash balcony railing, does not want to say how many old houses have similar railings.Glass...