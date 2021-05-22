An armed ultra-rightist soldier nicknamed the 46-year-old Belgian Rambo, described as “dangerous” and under the anti-terrorist lens, has become public enemy number one from Belgium, after he lost his track last Tuesday in some woods. Jürgen Conings, a veteran of several wars, shaved, muscular, with a body full of tattoos, and with a hatred against the strict measures imposed by the Government during the pandemic, vanished after stealing weapons in a barracks and threatening death, among others, the star virologist of the country that hosts the European institutions.

The scientist, Marc van Ranst, 55, has been transferred with his family to a “safe house” protected by the police. The far-rightist was still unaccounted for this Saturday, but the track focuses on the Hoge Kempen National Park, a lush reserve in eastern Belgium, in the Flemish region, a step away from the border with the Netherlands and Germany. The case has raised alarm about the threat posed by lone wolves related to the rise of far-right ideology in Belgium and other countries in Europe.

This Friday, when the military had already been hiding in those forests for 72 hours, about 400 police and military personnel were combing an area of ​​about 12,000 hectares. “Everything is under control,” says Jos Lantmeeters, the governor of the province of Limburg, next to one of the park entrances. The crisis office command post has been set up at the campsite to hunt down Conings. The governor’s words of calm contrast with the intense bustle of security forces and vehicles that come and go on the roads in the area and have broken the peace of Maasmechelen, the town located on the edge of the reserve, where battleships circulate. and trucks full of soldiers armed to the teeth, evoking scenes of war. The town’s mosques, another possible target of the far-right, have also been protected by armed police. Reinforcements have even arrived from the Netherlands and Germany.

Portrait of Jurgen Conings provided by the Belgian Federal Police. FEDERAL POLICE / Reuters

As the search continues, the Belgian press tries to figure out who exactly Jürgen Conings is and what has failed to make him escape. He is a specialized sniper, shooting teacher, recruited by the Armed Forces in 1992, with experience in missions in Yugoslavia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, potentially allowing it to survive for weeks in the wild. Divorced. Father of two children. “An anti-vaccine”, defines him a colleague in Dernière Heure.

On Monday morning, Conings left his home and did not return. Sources cited by the local press assure that he left a note in which he threatens to launch “an attack against the regime and against virologists” and assures that he will fight to the end. He committed an arms robbery in a barracks; he left his military decorations on his parents’ grave; some media claim that it was discovered hanging around the home of scientist Marc van Ranst. “The man’s intentions, according to the initial investigation, appear to be potentially aggressive towards institutions or personalities,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. On Tuesday the police found his Audi Q5 near the natural park. Inside the vehicle were four anti-tank rocket launchers. “The individual is probably still in possession of a lighter weapon,” adds the Prosecutor’s Office. He vanishes into the woods, just as Sylvester Stallone did in Cornered, the first Rambo movie.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said Thursday that “the judicial investigation shows that this is not an impulsive act.” “Man has been preparing for this act for days. This is someone who is on the terrorist list. It is very dangerous, ”he continued about the case.

The threat posed by this individual has been raised to level 4, the maximum (although that of the country remains at a medium level). The crisis has called into question the Belgian security and intelligence systems, which in theory had the individual under the radar; was one of the nearly 50 far-rightists followed by the Office for the Coordination of Threat Analysis (OCAM), Belgium’s intelligence body on terrorism, extremism and radicalization, which, although last year described the far-right terrorist threat as “limited “, It did warn:” It is not inconceivable that a ‘lonely actor’ can be manipulated by this ideology to commit an attack “. Another 30 active Belgian soldiers are on the state security lists for their extreme right-wing radicalism.

The governor of Limburg, Jos Lantmeeters, at the entrance of the Hoge Kempen national park, where the command center is located to hunt down the fled military man. Delmi Alvarez placeholder image

The crisis has hit the current coalition government, accused of myopia. Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder was subjected to intense questioning in Parliament on Thursday; She, a socialist, has launched an internal investigation, and has defended herself by pointing out the silence that the Vlaams Belang party has kept on the case, one of the most radical far-right political formations in Europe, which she has accused of “blowing the embers ”That heat up extremism. Meanwhile, the prime minister, the liberal Alexander de Croo, wondered “how someone active in the defense, who is on the Security lists as a person of extremist ideas and who has already issued threats, had access to weapons and he has been able to wield them ”.

The phone rings and Van Ranst’s deep voice answers on the other end. You can’t tell where you are. But how he feels: “Bored to the core.” From the safe house he is in, the virologist has not lost his sense of humor. Known for a long time for his confrontational positions against the extreme right, the professor at the University of Leuven has become in the last year and a half marked by the coronavirus in one of the most reputable scientific voices in the country. His defense of the strict confinement measures imposed to stop the pandemic has shaken the hornets’ nest of his enemies.

Virologist Marc van Ranst, in February this year. JOHANNA GERON / Reuters

Van Ranst has needed police protection since last summer, when he began receiving death threats. But this time, in the crosshairs of a radical in possession of four rocket launchers, things have turned darker. On the phone, he says he is not afraid, especially if he takes a look at the six armed policemen guarding his lair. But Van Ranst warns of the dangerous amalgam that is generating the fusion between the extreme right and a movement that questions the veracity of the pandemic: “They are prone to having these fantasies. They believe every fake news, every conspiracy theory ”. In the threats he receives by mail, social networks and by telephone, he is habitually wished for death for “committing crimes against humanity,” he explains. “The most moderate believe that a new court in Nuremberg would be necessary for all virologists in the world.”

The scientist points to the extreme right linked to the Flemish party Vlaams Belang, a formation that tripled its votes in the last elections (2019), becoming the second most supported force in the country, as responsible for fueling this growing spiral of hatred: “Some of their leaders are promoting it by being equally insulting and degrading ”, he denounces. “And that creates the right atmosphere for some to decide to go one step further and say, ‘Yes, let’s say he should be killed.”

This same cocktail spreads to different corners of the EU. In Germany, for example, intelligence services have recently put under surveillance a denial movement called Querdenker (lateral thinking) that opposes vaccines and lockdowns, and is linked to the far right. Van Ranst claims the need for “a much more solid scientific training” in schools to support rational thinking from infancy. And he believes that right-wing extremists should no longer have a “free hand” to spread their messages.

A military truck enters the cordoned off perimeter where military officer Jürgen Conings is being searched. © Delmi Alvarez

While the search for Conings continues, in fact, a newborn group on Facebook created in support of the military (it is called “As one behind Jürgen”) already has more than 25,000 followers. Virologist Van Ranst has denounced its “hateful” content with “calls for violence” and demanded its closure. The creator of the group, who claims not to be an extremist, focuses on the fable of a military man who has fulfilled his duty to defend the country: “Jürgen fought for the same people who now persecute him. Aren’t you ashamed?

Conings has also received the virtual embrace of Tomas Boutens, an influential person from the flamenco far right, former leader of the neo-Nazi band Sangre, Tierra, Honor y Lealtad, also a war veteran, and convicted in 2014 for spreading violent ideology and preparing attacks. Boutens has expressed through Facebook his support for a “brother in arms” with whom he met in Afghanistan. “Wherever you are you are not alone.”

Support for Conings also reaches the streets where the vehicles of the soldiers who are hunting him circulate, showing that the ferment of something dangerous floats in the environment of Belgium. “I don’t want to be caught,” says a man with long hair, no mask, lip piercings and tattoos peeking out from under a Yakuza sweatshirt, common in far-right circles. He is a resident of the area and ensures that he has met Conings on occasions in the gym; has come to the area to do some selfies with the mobile. He is photographed next to the police vans that block the access to the natural park. On the back of the sweatshirt two pistols flank a Jesus Christ nailed to the cross.

Another neighbor named Eric, a cap-wearing retiree from the New York Police Department, puts the spotlight on post-traumatic stress the military might experience. “When you come back from the war you need help,” he says, evoking a possible cause for Conings’s performance – “his mind went off” – and thus drawing a certain parallel with the first Rambo film, a reflection on the abandonment suffered by the military. from Vietnam upon returning home. Eric has known these fields since he was a child. Looking into the forest he speculates: “It is not here. It is impossible, he has already escaped ”. Although he also assures that an elite soldier could endure hidden in it for weeks: there is water and animals.