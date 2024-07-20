Shot: Hungry children standing on a window in Moscow were rescued

In Moscow, two children were rescued who were standing on a window of a house and screaming that they were hungry. This became known to Telegram-channel Shot.

A girl and a boy, presumably aged three and five, were spotted in the window of a house on Svyatoozerskaya Street in the capital. The children said that their mother had left early in the morning and that they were very hungry. Rescuers managed to get into the apartment. It is noted that there were no adults inside.

Earlier it was reported that in Ufa the police detained two migrants who were holding 16 minors in a rented apartment. The children were subjected to cruel methods of upbringing, beatings and various methods of torture.