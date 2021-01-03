January 3 – 85 years since the birth of the poet Nikolay Rubtsov… In the “best” traditions of the genius poets of Russia, Nikolai did not live long in this world – only 35 years.

“I was afraid that someone would get ahead of me”

In 1987, the song was played on TV Alexandra Barykina “I will ride a bike for a long time”, which became a hit and is remembered and loved to this day. But few people know that it was written by Barykin on the verses of the poet Nikolai Rubtsov, who died 14 years before.

This lyric poem, written when Rubtsov was just beginning his poetic run, cannot be called a visiting card. As a poet, he became famous for other works. On the other hand, “I will ride my bike for a long time” is so popular with audiences of all ages. Barykin said that he bought Rubtsov’s collection Plantains in the store quite by accident. The name on the cover said nothing to him. “I began to read, and I really like everything – not at all in our way, not in the Soviet way. And when I came across the poem “Bouquet”, I immediately realized that this is a finished song, – Barykin recalled. – At home, in the kitchen, I wrote music in about fifteen minutes. I think: “We need to record it faster and give it to the radio, otherwise someone will be ahead of me.” I am sure that if it had not been in advance, someone else would have written a song for these verses. ”

In the collection that Barykin acquired, the poem was called “Bouquet”. And for the first time it was published under the title “Desire” in 1958 in the newspaper “Komsomolets Zapolyarya”. The author was 22 at the time. And in his life there have already been many dramatic events. The blows of fate fell on him from early childhood. In January 1941, the family, where two more older brothers and two older sisters grew up, moved to Vologda. My father was offered a position in the local city party committee. At the beginning of 1942, my father went to the front. And in July 1942, the mother of the future poet died. Five-year-old Kolya throws out his grief in the first poem. The older children are taken up by relatives. The younger ones, including Nikolai, are sent to an orphanage. The fact that the children were sent to different orphanages was also a blow. The small child was beset not only by a hungry wartime childhood, but also by orphanhood.

Father’s betrayal: left his son in an orphanage

Rubtsov’s father will survive at the front, but will not return to his children. He will marry a second time, two children will appear in the family, and he will prefer to forget the children from his first marriage. He did not take his youngest son Nikolai from the orphanage. Nikolay himself will find his father and see him after 13 years of separation in 1955. This meeting will bring him only bitter disappointment.

But in the orphanage, Rubtsov was remembered as a talented student. His character was gentle and vulnerable. The school teacher left touching memories of him. After seven years, he graduated from a forestry college, received a passport and decided to fulfill his old dream of the sea. He goes to the White Sea and gets a job as a fireman on the minesweeper “Arkhangelsk”. After a year of hard work, there is a short respite, and then military service in the army in the Northern Fleet. This is where “I will drive the bike for a long time.” Shortly before the call, Nikolai met a girl named Taisia. The young man tries to court, but in response he feels a chill. In the army, he learns that Taisiya found her happiness and got married. It is believed that Taisiya is the girl who inspired the poet’s poem “Bouquet”.

Demobilized from the army, Rubtsov arrived in Leningrad, where he got a job as a worker at the Kirov plant. In one of the letters he admits: “I live somehow lonely, without excitement, without special joys, without much grief. I am getting old little by little, never having decided why I live. “

These reflections are not in vain. Rubtsov, whose talent has already been noticed, decides to study further and become a professional poet. On the job, he enters the ninth grade of a school for working youth. The year 1962 becomes a turning point – Rubtsov published his first book of poetry, Waves and Rocks, and he successfully passed exams at the Literary Institute in Moscow.

Student years will be a difficult test for the poet – Rubtsov will be expelled. No, it’s not about academic performance at all. He studied well, his poems were published in newspapers and magazines. The official reason was hooliganism. Here’s one example. Allegedly, in the Central House of Writers, the young poet started a fight. But in fact, at a lecture on Soviet poetry, the orator, listing the names of famous poets, did not mention Sergei Yesenin, whom Nikolai revered. Outraged Rubtsov began to shout: “And where is Yesenin?” The administrator began to push the young man out of the hall, he resisted. This was called a fight in the documents, becoming a reason for expulsion. Fortunately, among the teachers there were those who understood the scale of Rubtsov’s talent.

“Russian light”

Another time, a paper from the police came to Rubtsov. Nikolai, having in his hands a fee for the poems, took a taxi (usually he traveled by public transport). On the spot, the poet handed the taxi driver a bill, and he refused to give change. The money for the student was substantial. Rubtsov refused to get out of the car and demanded to be taken to the nearest police station. The cunning driver brought Rubtsov to the police station and with the words “Here, he does not want to give money for the trip,” he handed over to the police. The signal from the precinct was enough to ruin the student’s life once again. Rubtsov is transferred to the correspondence department and leaves for his native Vologda province. The summer months of 1964, spent in the village of Nikolskoye, historians will call Rubtsov’s “Boldin autumn”. In the same year, the first major publication of Nikolai Rubtsov appeared in the “thick” metropolitan magazine “October”, which included poetry “Star of the Fields” (dedicated to Vladimir Sokolov), “Run up the hill and fall into the grass”, “My quiet homeland” , “In memory of mother”, “I met a horse in the bushes”, “Good Filya” (originally “Forest farm” – an idyll) and the famous “Russian light”, which ends with stanzas:

“Thank you, humble Russian light,

For the fact that you are in an alarming premonition

Burning for those in the roadless field

Desperately far from all friends

For being friends with good faith,

Among the great worries and robbery

You burn, burn like a kind soul,

You burn in the darkness – and you have no peace … “

In the following years, the poet published new publications in the Moscow magazines “Youth” and “Znamya”. Biblical and philosophical motives appear in the verses. And the collection “Star of the Fields” makes Rubtsov famous. But this does not affect his everyday disorder. Nikolai gets a place in a hostel in Vologda. But two more people live in the room. It was impossible to work there. However, for someone, and Rubtsov, who grew up in an orphanage and served in the Northern Fleet, was no stranger to difficulties. He writes new poems and graduates from the Literary Institute, already a recognized poet. Rubtsov was admitted to the Writers’ Union of the USSR. The housing issue is getting off the ground. Nikolai is allocated a small one-room apartment in Vologda. If he knew that it was in this apartment that death would overtake him …

Predicted the date of his death

Rubtsov died tragically on the night of January 19, 1971, at the age of 36. According to the materials of the criminal case, between him and his common-law wife Lyudmila Derbina (Granovskaya) there was a conflict. The investigation established that the poet’s death was violent and occurred as a result of strangulation.

For the first time, Derbina saw Rubtsov in the dormitory of the Literary Institute, however, Lyudmila herself studied to be a librarian. Then Rubtsov, dressed in a shabby coat, did not interest her. However, when the poet’s poems began to appear in “thick” magazines, his collections came out and they started talking about him in literary circles, Lyudmila appeared on the poet’s horizon. She asked for advice, they say, she also writes poetry. Their relationship was “torn” – the couple converged, then diverged. When Rubtsov got housing, they decided to get married. Nikolai suggested registering Lyudmila at his place, without waiting for the registration in the registry office. On that tragic day, January 18, on the eve of the murder, they just went to settle this issue. However, it turned out that the poet’s bride could only be registered with her little child from a previous marriage. And Rubtsov’s living space was so small that the law forbade the law to register two more people on it. The registration was refused.

The murder case was considered behind closed doors. And then it was completely classified. It was rumored that even from the archive it disappeared. This allowed Derbina, after she was released from prison under the amnesty (she served less than 6 years), to promote her version. A book of her memoirs has been published. She gave creative evenings. She was often portrayed as the poet’s widow. But in 2005, Rubtsov’s compatriot in the Vologda land published a sensational book, where the same closed case was presented. And in it is Derbina’s testimony about how she strangled Rubtsov.

18th Rubtsovskaya Autumn festival in Vologda | Photo gallery 18th Rubtsovskaya Autumn festival in Vologda | Photo gallery

In an amazing way, the poet predicted the exact date of his death. He wrote: “I will die in the frost of Epiphany …” He died on the night of January 18-19, when the feast of the Epiphany is celebrated. The one about whom the writer was killed Victor Astafiev said that this is a poet, “sent to glorify his land, Russian nature and its people, who were hammered and driven into a dark corner by time …”

The epitaph on the grave of Nikolai Rubtsov became his famous lines: “Russia, Russia! Keep yourself, keep! “