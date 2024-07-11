Dina Mahmoud (Kabul, London)

Save the Children, a non-governmental organization concerned with protecting children around the world, expressed its fear that nearly 6.5 million Afghan children will face alarming levels of hunger in 2024.

This comes at a time when Afghanistan is suffering from the direct effects of the recent floods that hit it, as well as the long-term consequences of the drought that has previously ravaged various parts of it, in addition to the effects of the return of hundreds of thousands of refugees to their homes in the past period.

According to the organization, “three out of every 10 Afghan children will face emergency or catastrophic levels of hunger during the current year.”

New warnings have been issued by international relief organizations about the deteriorating humanitarian situation of children in Afghanistan, amid expectations that a third of the population there will suffer from food insecurity by next fall.

Earlier this month, heavy rains and flash floods swept through northern Afghanistan, killing more than 400 people, destroying or damaging thousands of homes, and causing significant damage to vast areas of agricultural land.

Over the past year, various Afghan regions have been hit by a severe drought, which has affected the water levels of the country’s main rivers in general, leading to problems suffered by at least two-thirds of the population, and making it difficult to provide drinking water to residents of the southern and western provinces.

According to relief experts, the consequences of these successive waves of drought and floods have exacerbated the food shortage crisis that Afghanistan is already experiencing, especially after it received more than 1.4 million refugees who returned to it within a few months from neighboring countries, which led to an increase in the food needs of Afghan citizens.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) scale, which assesses global food security, nutrition and livelihood data, 28% of Afghanistan’s population, or about 12.4 million people, are expected to face severe food insecurity by October this year.

Of this total, 2.4 million are expected to suffer from emergency levels of hunger, according to what Save the Children warned of in a report published by the Associated Press news agency, excerpts of which were published on its website.

The same report revealed that up to 2.9 million Afghan children under the age of five will likely suffer from severe malnutrition this year as well.

For his part, the official in charge of the activities of this international relief organization in Afghanistan, Arshad Malik, said that its teams have been involved since the beginning of this year in treating more than seven thousand children in Afghanistan for acute or severe malnutrition, stressing that this represents an indicator of the extent to which families there need significant support to enable them to confront the effects of the successive shocks they are exposed to.

Malik considered that the hunger crisis that is striking the children of Afghanistan is a result of the devastating effects of three years of drought, high unemployment rates, and the return of a large number of refugees to the country, which confirms the need to formulate long-term community solutions that will help families affected by all these fluctuations to rebuild their lives.