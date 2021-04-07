D.The health of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnyj has deteriorated further, according to his lawyers. The opposition complained about numbness in the hands. “He looks bad, he doesn’t feel good,” said his lawyer Olga Mikhailova on Wednesday. The American government expressed concern on Wednesday over reports of Navalny’s condition.

Navalnyj, who has been on hunger strike for a week to protest his detention conditions, currently weighs around 80 kilograms, his lawyer said. When he arrived at the penal colony, the 189 centimeter Kremlin critic still weighed 93 kilograms.

Members of Navalny’s legal team who visited him on Wednesday in the Pokrov penal colony about 100 kilometers east of Moscow said he continued to refuse to eat. According to Navalnyj’s lawyer Vadim Kobsew, the 44-year-old loses about one kilogram a day.

Navalnyj’s brother surprisingly released

The White House expressed “concern” on Wednesday about the deteriorating condition of the opposition party. Washington regards Navalnyj’s imprisonment as “politically motivated and a great injustice,” said President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

On the same day, the brother of the Kremlin critic, Oleg Navalnyj, was unexpectedly released from house arrest. The prominent lawyer Lyubov Sobol and two other members of the opposition group had success before the appellate instance of a Moscow court on Wednesday evening, as a lawyer from the city court announced. Originally, after street protests on January 23, they should have been arrested until the end of June for an alleged violation of hygiene requirements in the corona pandemic.

After visiting his lawyers, Navalnyj stated on the online platform Instagram that the prison officials were putting candy in his pockets and roasting chicken near him to make fun of him. He continues to be denied access to a doctor.

Navalnyj says he has been suffering from pain, severe cough and fever for days. According to his lawyer, Mikhailova, the prison has only one nurse and no doctor.

His supporters fear that after the poisoning in August 2020 he will suffer further suffering and are demanding that he be transferred to a hospital. Navalnyj has accused the prison authorities of denying him medical care and “torturing” him with sleep deprivation. According to media close to the Kremlin, he was transferred to an infirmary on Monday due to his deteriorating health. Pokrov is considered one of the toughest penal camps in Russia.

Navalnyj, who is considered the greatest domestic political adversary of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, was the victim of a poison attack in Russia in August, for which he blames the Russian secret service and the Kremlin. He was flown to Germany and treated at the Berlin Charité.

Navalnyj was arrested immediately after his return to Moscow in January. In February he was sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison in an internationally criticized trial for alleged violations of his probation conditions.