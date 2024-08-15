On the seventh day, Franklin Gomez and Daniel Prado still think they should continue their hunger strike. Another man with them thinks the same; he is 65 years old and they had not met until three days ago. Oswaldo de los Santos arrived on Saturday, sat down next to them and knew he could not return home. He also stopped eating. The injustices of the country, the piece of the world that belongs to them by nature, unites them in a way that nothing else can unite them. Those who come to say hello, ask questions or look act as if they also know them, because most of them know each other through a specific pain.

The three men are sitting in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York, under a roof, with three chairs and a mattress. They are all asked the same question: ‘Why?’ As if the answer were not obvious. They are doing it because they want a democratic Venezuela. “We want our country back, the country does not belong to them, it belongs to the people,” says Oswaldo.

The reason they are right in front of the UN is very concrete. They are asking for the Security Council to hold an extraordinary session under the mechanism arrier to be able to present their case. “We simply want to bring the truth to the world, about what happened and what is happening in Venezuela,” says Daniel.

At the meetings of the Arria Formula Non-governmental actors participate in the discussion of the issue that affects them, they are witnesses and also advocates for their cause. It is an opportunity to debate with representatives and external agents in a context of confidentiality. The purpose of these meetings is to promote direct dialogue with the various actors involved in a conflict, in order to facilitate informed decision-making by the members of the Security Council on matters that concern the Security Council.

Daniel and Oswaldo during an evening in front of the United Nations in New York, under a roof, with three chairs and a mat on August 12, 2024. Mariana Vicenti

Franklin and Daniel managed to speak by phone with a UN official who warned them that this was not the way to act and that any request or action should be done through diplomatic channels. He told them to go to the Venezuelan mission to the UN. They complied, but only found what they consider the metaphor of their country: closed doors, a torn flag and no one.

“Despite that, we slipped the document under the door and stuck another one. We also sent one by mail to prove that Venezuela has no representation in these individuals that the dictator Nicolás Maduro is sending,” says Franklin while showing an Instagram message from a woman asking for medicine for a relative. “I have as many messages like that as you want.” And those calls for help are what feeds the three of them.

Neither Daniel nor Franklin live in New York. Daniel is 28 years old and Franklin is 34. Daniel is an actor and dancer. Franklin works in a restaurant. But he is also the same person he was in Venezuela: a communications student, a councillor for the state of Táchira, a political opponent and an exile. They are both exiles.

Daniel witnessed the shooting of 14-year-old Kluivert Roa by an officer of the Bolivarian National Police. He is the man who appears in a photograph with his chest stained with Kluivert’s blood in front of the weapons and uniformed officers of the State.

Franklin was hunted down, imprisoned and tortured for two days. He was accused of being a terrorist and of having caused attacks on the police. He was released and then tried by military courts. He left the country. “Go away, I don’t want to see you dead,” his mother asked him.

Having survived their own country, the lives of both men are nothing like the one they had or could have had in Venezuela. “I couldn’t graduate, I lost my marriage because my decisions cannot harm my family, I never saw my family again,” says Franklin.

On Monday, August 12, part of the Venezuelan diaspora gathered with him, Daniel and Oswaldo for an evening of songs and poetry. “It was something that comforted our souls, our spirit filled our stomachs in an incredible way because we had not felt so Venezuelan for so long.” They have been visited by doctors, people from Bangladesh, a Buddhist monk who prayed a mantra for them, representatives of the Catholic Church and the Christian Evangelical Church. A Venezuelan woman, with her baby and her husband (French), also passed by and approached them to thank them. “It’s now or never,” she says, “now or never.”

It has been almost three weeks since the elections were held in Venezuela. The Venezuelan people took to the streets to denounce the electoral fraud of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which awarded the victory to Maduro without showing the total number of electoral records. Since then, more than 1,350 people have been arrested without any kind of procedural guarantee, according to the NGO Foro Penal. Passports have also been revoked for activists, journalists or whistleblowers who have tried to leave the country. Maduro blocked networks and messaging services such as Signal and X, but Venezuelans have not given up.

Three weeks after the elections in Venezuela, young people have been on a hunger strike protesting against the electoral fraud of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which awarded the victory to Maduro. Mariana Vicenti

“We have not lost hope and we have not lost faith. We came to give our lives for Venezuela, we did not come to let ourselves die. I know it will be difficult, but I would like to make art and be part of the construction of a country. I want to see how Venezuela rises from the ashes and returns to Christ because without him we are nothing,” says Franklin.

Daniel stands up. His t-shirt says: “Now or never.” A few minutes ago, Diego Vicentini, director of the feature film, approached them. SimonFranklin’s T-shirt alludes to the film, which tells the story of a young man who stood up to the Venezuelan regime and tried to obtain political asylum before being forcibly sent back home. Vicentini and Daniel walk towards 42nd Street. They are carrying the same document they tried to bring to the Venezuelan mission. They will now try to do the same at the Ecuadorian mission.