Hunger strike for the climate: two out of six young activists gave up on Saturday, one was in the clinic for the second time.

Berlin – Since the end of August, six young people have been on strike in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin. They do not eat any food. With their hunger strike, they want to ensure that the two Chancellor candidates Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Armin Laschet (CDU) and the Chancellor candidate Annalena Bearbock (Greens) meet with them for a public debate before the general election. As rbb24 announced, two of the activists gave up their strike on Saturday.

Two of the activists were initially hospitalized on Saturday. A 19-year-old collapsed, a 27-year-old had health problems. The 27-year-old was already on Tuesday for treatment at the Charité, but then went on strike despite warnings from the doctors.

Before the general election: Climate activists on hunger strikes continue – two women give up

According to rbb24, the 19-year-old who was admitted to the hospital and another activist who calls herself Mephisto have now given up. She ended the strike for psychological reasons. At least the three remaining in the camp want to continue the strike, although there are now clear warnings from doctors. “The situation of the other hungry people is also getting worse,” said a message from the activists’ environment.

“We are shocked that the three candidates for chancellor are still unwilling to respond to our simple request for a joint public discussion before the election,” they said. The organization Greenpeace has meanwhile also called on the activists to end their strike in order not to endanger health any further. “We appeal to you, out of concern for your health and well-being, not to jeopardize this future and your young life,” said Greenpeace board member Martin Kaiser.

Strike of the climate activists: How Laschet (CDU), Scholz (SPD) and Baerbock (Greens) react

Armin Laschet (CDU), Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) do not want to respond to the demands. All three merely offered the activists to meet them for a private conversation after the election. According to their own statements, two activists were able to talk to SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz on Friday at an election event. After the conversation, the two were “disturbed”, it said in the message. Scholz spoke “in a frightening calm about his plans that will lead us directly into the climate catastrophe”.

Green candidate Annalena Baerbock said last week on the sidelines of an election campaign in Chemnitz that she had phoned the activists and discussed questions about climate policy. In a democracy, however, a hunger strike is the wrong way to go. (kat / dpa)