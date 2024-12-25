307 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2025, but at least 117 million will not be able to receive it

12/25/2024



Updated at 7:25 p.m.





There are more and more hungry people in the world, but there is not enough capacity to provide them with assistance. According to UN estimates, 307 million people will need humanitarian aid in 2025, but the collection of money, which was already…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only