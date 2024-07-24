The latest UN report on world hunger: one in eleven people affected

One in eleven people all over the world he suffered from hunger In the 2023. This is one of the data that emerges from the latest report “The state of food security and nutrition in the world” (SOFI), published today by five specialized agencies of the United Nations. In essence, approximately 733 million people all over the world live in an environment where food is scarce or absent. The most serious situation is that of the African continentwhere one in five people suffers from hunger.

The annual report, presented this year at the ministerial meeting of the G20 Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty Task Force in Brazil, aims to recall that the 2030 goal, namely Zero Hungerit is there, but it is still far away. It even seems that the world has gone back 15 years, falling to levels of undernourishment comparable to those of 2008-2009.

Those who suffer from hunger and those who do not have access to adequate nutrition

In some countries, the food situation is stable, in others it is worsening. The percentage of the population suffering from hunger continues to increase in Africa (20.4%), it is stabilized in Asia (8.1%), although hunger continues to be a huge problem here, where more than half of the world’s hungry live, and shows signs of improvement in Latin America (6.2%). From 2022 to 2023, hunger worsened in Western Asia, the Caribbean and most African sub-regions. If these trends continue, in 2030there will be approximately 582 million chronically undernourishedhalf of which are in Africa.

The report reveals that billions of people Not they have access to aadequate nutrition. In fact, in 2023, approximately 2.33 billion people worldwide had to deal with afood insecurity moderate to severe, which can mean going without food for an entire day. Even lack of access to a healthy diet for economic reasons continues to be a serious problem, affecting more than a third of the global population. The report reveals that, in 2022, more than 2.8 billion people could not afford healthy food. These inequalities are particularly pronounced in low-income countries.

The opposite problem: obesity

On the other hand, there is the problem of obesity. In fact, the new estimates relating to this problem in the adult population highlight a constant increase over the last decade, from 12.1% (2012) to 15.8% (2022). According to the forecastswithin the 2030there will be more than in the world 1.2 billion obese adults.

How to Solve World Hunger: Solutions and Challenges

How to solve the world’s food problems? The report calls for more funding and more effective economic support compared to costs, with a clear and standardized definition of financing for food security and nutrition. The problem is that the countries that need these resources most are the same ones that have the most difficulty accessing them: of the 119 low- and middle-income countries analyzed, approximately 63% complain of limited or modest access to financing. If we want to close this gap and strengthen the global situation of food security and nutrition, coordinated interventions are needed to harmonize data, strengthen risk tolerance and improve transparency.

