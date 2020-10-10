Global hunger continues to affect more and more people around the world. Journalist Claire Giroud draws up an alarming assessment: today, 690 million people are undernourished in the world. Very worrying figures which even suggest that this could worsen in the future and return to the level before 2005. Asia remains the continent most affected.

Several factors explain hunger in the world, ranging from armed conflicts to economic concerns, including climatic hazards. Claire Giroud also underlines the impact of the coronavirus. This epidemic has caused a drop in the income of many populations as well as an overall increase in food prices. It is also more difficult for some countries to source food.