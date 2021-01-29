There is a threat of famine in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, and millions of people are dependent on help. Reports of terror are mounting.

NAIROBI taz | Three months after the Ethiopian government militarily forced the regional government of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front TPLF underground, reports of a catastrophic situation in the northern Ethiopian region are mounting. Humanitarian aid is only gradually reaching the nearly five million Tigrayers, who have been largely cut off from the outside world for months.

“Every time we reach a new area, we encounter a lack of food and water, exhausted health services and a lot of fear among the population. Everyone is asking for food, ”says Mari Carmen Vinoles of MSF after an initial fact-finding mission in rural areas outside the cities of Adrigat and Axum.

The UN estimates that half of the population in Tigray needs help. Berhane Gebretsadik from the newly installed Tigray interim administration admitted during a meeting with UN officials and aid agencies on January 8th that “people are starving”. Emergency aid is urgently needed, otherwise “hundreds of thousands could starve to death”. When the fighting began in early November 2020, the harvest season was just around the corner – many farmers had to flee and abandoned fields and crops.

Then there is the terror of ethnic militias from other areas who support the national army against the TPLF. Fighters from the neighboring region of Amhara are charged with massive crimes. Tigray and Amhara are historical rivals for power in Ethiopia, and the two regions are also fighting over the common border.

Journalists do not come to the region

Soldiers from neighboring Eritrea are also said to be active in Tigray in support of the Ethiopian army, looting and raping them. The new US administration of President Joe Biden is demanding its immediate exit. The AP news agency quoted a US State Department spokesman: “There are credible reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in refugee camps and other human rights violations. There are also indications that Eritrean soldiers are forcibly returning Eritrean refugees from Tigray to Eritrea. “

Twenty years ago, Ethiopia, ruled by a TPLF-dominated government, was embroiled in a bloody border war against Eritrea. The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo, who has been in office since 2018, made peace with the former arch enemy, for which he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

Now they are fighting together against the TPLF. Eritrea pays old bills with it. Although the Ethiopian government denies that Eritrean troops are in Tigray, even the Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights has reported that Eritrean soldiers were looting.

Around 50,000 Tigrayers have fled to Sudan, and numerous women tell of rape there. A coffee seller who was separated from her family while on the run said that an Ethiopian soldier she met gave her a terrible choice: “Either I kill you or I rape you,” he said, she told one Doctor in a refugee camp in Sudan. It is impossible to verify such statements because journalists are rarely allowed into Tigray. Not all parts of the region are even accessible to aid organizations.

The same is true of reports of Somali soldiers serving in Eritrea’s army in Tigray. At demonstrations in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu and elsewhere, mothers demand clarification about the fate of their children, from whom they have not heard for a long time. “I heard that our children who were sent to Eritrea for military training were turned over to Abiy to fight for him,” said Fatuma Moallim Abdulle, the mother of a 20-year-old soldier. The Somali government denies this.

We haven’t seen or heard from Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy for two weeks. He did not even respond to reports from the Ethiopian army that they had tracked down and killed historical TPLF leaders in the mountains – including the respected former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin (71).