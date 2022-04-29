“Hunger Games” is one of the most successful film sagas of recent years, thanks to its political message, the exposure of the sense of survival and the leading role of Jennifer Lawrence. Thus, to the delight of the fans, the story will not end with its four installments.

Director Francis Lawrence is working on a prequel based on the novel “The ballad of songbirds and snakesSuzanne Collins. It should be noted that the same author will adapt the script with Michael Arndt.

Since it was announced that the making of the film, the fans of the saga have not lost track of the production and were compensated at CinemaCon 2022. In this event, Lionsgate revealed what we will see in the film and when it will see the light.

What is “The ballad of songbirds and snakes” about?

Set 64 years before the original film, the story focuses on the youth of the president Coriolanus Snow And what was his rise to power like? Thus, his entire view of his world will change when he finds out that the female tribute assigned to him comes from District 12.

The feature film will show the young version of Snow. Photo: Composition/Chaisson/Lionsgate

As for the cast, it is not yet revealed which actors will bring the characters to life. However, they assured that these will renew the famous saga of survival.

When it premieres?

“Hunger games: the ballad of songbirds and snakes” is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.