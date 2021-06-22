Hunger Games: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Hunger Games is the film broadcast tonight, Tuesday 22 June 2021, on Italia 1 from 21.20. The popular science fiction film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson hit theaters in 2012. It is the first film in the trilogy inspired by the novels of the same name written by Suzanne Collins, which tell a compelling story set in a dystopian and post-mortem future apocalyptic where a very special reality show is held, which turns into a fight to the death for survival. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream The Hunger Games? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

Tonight’s film, directed by Gary Ross, was a real success, characterizing itself as a new giant of fantasy cinema. He also earned a Golden Globes nomination. The plot focuses on the history of the city of Panem, a post-apocalyptic country divided into 12 districts and built on the territory where North America is today. Since the population has organized a revolt against the government, chaired by President Coriolanus Snow, every year a very special survival reality show is organized for “punishment” against the population: the Hunger Games.

The game consists of a series of physical tests, fights to the death in a free zone, controlled by the government through computers that allow you to modify the “game” at any time: you can change the weather conditions, cause collapses and earthquakes, make dangerous beasts appear. The reality show is attended by a boy and a girl drawn by lot from each of the 12 Districts. The film chronicles the latest edition of the Hunger Games, seen from the perspective of Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), who volunteered for District 12 after the draw brought out the name of her younger sister.

Katniss is instructed by former Hunger Games winner, now an alcoholic, Haymitch. Next to her – as a male competitor for District 12 – is the young Peeta, who has always been in love with the girl. Together, they will try to survive in the game President Snow wanted. But at some point, they are aware that the winner of the Hunger Games can only be one of them. Or not?

Hunger Games: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Hunger Games storyline, but what is the cast of the film? Well-known actors take part in this 2021 cult film, from Jennifer Lawrence, in the role of protagonist Katniss Everdeen, to Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), passing through Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson. Here is the full cast of The Hunger Games. Next to the name of each actor there is also that of the character played in the film:

Jennifer Lawrence: Katniss Everdeen

Josh Hutcherson: Peeta Mellark

Liam Hemsworth: Gale Hawthorne

Woody Harrelson: Haymitch Abernathy

Elizabeth Banks: Effie Trinket

Donald Sutherland: President Coriolanus Snow

Lenny Kravitz: Cinna

Stanley Tucci: Caesar Flickerman

Wes Bentley: Seneca Crane

Toby Jones: Claudius Templesmith

Alexander Ludwig: Cato

Isabelle Fuhrman: Clove

Amandla Stenberg: Rue

Willow Shields: Primrose Everdeen

Paula Malcomson: Mrs. Everdeen

Raiko Bowman: Mrs. Mellark

Kimiko Gelman: Venia

Nelson Ascencio: Flavius

Brooke Bundy: Octavia

Dayo Okeniyi: Thresh

Leven Rambin: Glimmer

Jack Quaid: Marvel

Latarsha Rose: Portia

Ian Nelson: District 3 boy

Kalia Prescott: District 3 girl

Ethan Jamieson: District 4 guy

Jacqueline Emerson: Fox Face

Mackenzie Lintz: District 8 girl

Imanol Yepez-Frias: District 9 boy

Annie Thurman: District 9 girl

Dakota Hood: District 10 girl

Karan Kendrick: Atala

Phillip Troy Linger: Mr. Everdeen

Trailer

Below is the official trailer of the Hunger Games, tonight on Italia 1.

Streaming and tv

How to see The Hunger Games on TV? Very simple: as already mentioned, the film will be aired tonight – Tuesday 22 June 2021 – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available in clear (free of charge) at key 6 of the digital terrestrial remote to key 506 for the HD version. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on key 106 on the decoder.

Are you not at home tonight and cannot use the TV? Don’t worry, you just need a pc, a smartphone or a tablet and you can follow the Hunger Games streaming thanks to Mediaset Infinity, the platform that allows the user to use all Mediaset contents for free (after registering with an email or social network). In live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.