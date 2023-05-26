Wars, armed conflicts and violence are the main causes of hunger in the world. This, like malnutrition, has not stopped increasing since 2015. There are 828 million people in the world who do not have regular access to food and, of these, 258 million suffer from acute hunger. What does this mean exactly? Well, the health and lives of the people affected are at great risk.

Malnutrition is the greatest threat to child survival worldwide: more than 45 million children under the age of five are acutely malnourished. This occurs when the body does not receive enough food and depletes its energy reserves. The body begins to consume its own tissues, starting with muscle and fat, in search of essential nutrients and energy for survival. As a consequence, the body’s metabolism slows down, temperature regulation is disturbed, kidney function deteriorates, and the immune system functions in a limited way. The greater the loss of muscle mass and other tissues, the greater the threat to survival.

International humanitarian law prohibits disabling in any way essential goods for the survival of the civilian population such as food, cultivated fields, crops, livestock and drinking water facilities.

According to the Report on the world food crisis According to the United Nations World Food Program, up to 258 million people in 58 countries were affected by acute food insecurity in 2022. In 2021, the figure was 193 million people in 53 countries. The increase in hunger in the world is directly related to conflicts and wars and to the flagrant disregard of international humanitarian law by the warring parties, whose main victim is always the civilian population. More than 85% of the 258 million acutely hungry people live in countries affected by war and conflict. In addition, extreme weather events, economic crises and rising food prices contribute to the current severe food and nutrition crisis.

The impact of armed conflicts on food security is directly affected when the armed parties strategically use political or military actions to cause food insecurity and malnutrition among the population. These include the systematic and large-scale burning and devastation of homes and property; looting and destruction of seeds, food and livestock, and targeted attacks on aid workers; but it also affects, indirectly, when agricultural production is reduced or transport routes or water supply are interrupted.

Conflicts also aggravate economic problems. In 2022, for example, food prices increased by more than 10% in 38 countries that were already in a food crisis. Among them, Sudan, South Sudan and Haiti. A significant number of countries also faced unusually high inflation in 2022, affecting the food security of millions of people.

The destruction of basic infrastructure and social services during violent conflict, as seen in many conflict contexts, is a common tactic to further degrade the already poor socio-economic situation of communities. Once again, the destruction of these facilities often results in civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict. Wars in cities, in particular, have a catastrophic impact on civilians and their basic needs. At present, the 56% of the world population lives in citiesputting them at increased risk of food insecurity during and after conflict.

This week marks the fifth anniversary of the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopting Resolution 2417 on the Protection of Civilians. The resolution recognizes the link between conflict and famine and classifies the use of famine as a weapon of war as a war crime. However, since then, hunger caused by conflicts has increased. Parties to conflict and humanitarian aid donor states must respect and enforce international law. UN Member States must prevent the emergence and escalation of food and humanitarian crises, and invest in building resilient livelihoods and food security.

Olivier Longué He is the general director of Action Against Hunger.

