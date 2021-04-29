Manchester United want a title. Away from City in the Premier League and outside of other competitions, the Red Devils they have their sights set on the Europa League, where last year they got stuck in the semi-finals (follow the game live on AS.com). “Our goal is to end the season with a title,” acknowledged Solskjaer. at a press conference, aware of the favoritism of the English team not only in this tie, but in the remainder of the tournament.

The English team has only conceded one goal (against AC Milan) in all qualifying rounds, as they defeated Real Sociedad and Granada 4-0 and 4-0. Even if Martial is out due to injury, the presence of Bruno Fernandes scares: adds 24 goals and 14 assists this course. However, Dzeko is hopeful: “They are favorites, but if we are in the semifinals we have the right to believe”. Seventh in Serie A, with access to the new Conference League, if they beat United, it would be Roma’s first European final in 30 years.

Party Keys

De Gea holder.

The Spanish goalkeeper is the starter in the Europa League.

Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have only conceded one goal in this Europa League.

Aces to follow

Bruno.

Add 17 goals and 11 assists in 30 games in the Europa League

Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian returns to Old Trafford after leaving in 2018.