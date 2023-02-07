Hungry for solidarity… Yeah! Our Mexico is hungry for solidarity, for empathy. Hunger that we leave behind that I I I… and we are able to turn our faces towards us.

Living in society is living in community, it is to be part of a group of people organized and associated with some purpose.

So, it would be worth asking ourselves, what is the purpose of our society?

Will it be living in harmony, creating synergy and achieving collective well-being?

If it wasn’t that, we’d better live isolated in a cavern

Human beings are gregarious by nature. expression that in the good sense of the word means that we live in community understanding by community the group of people who live together under certain rules or who have the same interests.

In the end, all Mexicans We abide by the same rules what is our constitution, We are covered by the same flag and we have the same history, and as if that were not enough, we have the same interests and needs, which according to abraham maslow are:

Physiological needs (food, rest, clothing, shelter, shelter)

Security needs (physical security, health, employment)

Social needs (friendship, affection, intimacy)

Esteem needs (success, respect, recognition)

Need for self-actualization (personal goals, morale)

Whether we like it or not, whether we accept it or not, at different intensities we all fall within that range and the majority, it could be said that currently all of them, these needs are only satisfied collectively.

That is the reason why we have hunger for solidarity, hunger that we satisfy collectively, when we receive by giving, when we give by receiving, when we think of others, when we are capable of feeling the pain of others, the anguish of others, when we understand that we cannot be strangers to/in the world that surrounds us

Mexico is hungry for solidarity And the incredible thing about this is that ours is a nation in which Mexicans, when we wake up from our lethargy in the face of a misfortune, are among the most empathetic and supportive peoples in the world.

We have witnessed great actions in which our compatriots give everything to help the other and that is where what we are emerges, what we are capable of and what we will always be.

Opening the door to us will be the best way to satisfy that hunger for solidarity, solidarity wrapped in the warmth that basically characterizes the Mexican people.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.