By John Shiffman and Leah Douglas

ATLANTA (Reuters) – As economists and investors scour data on inflation, jobs, housing, banking and other indicators to determine whether the United States is headed for a recession, a visit to the nation’s largest food distribution center offers some grim clues.

More than half of the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s shelves are empty, partly because of supply chain issues but mostly because demand for food assistance is as high as it has been during the Covid-19 pandemic, executives at the nonprofit organization said. profitable, adding that two out of five people seeking food aid in the Atlanta area this year had never done so before.

“Nobody saw this coming,” said Debra Shoaf, chief financial officer for the private charity, which relies on corporate and individual donations, as well as government grants, to distribute food to the hungry in 29 Georgia counties.

Shoaf, who is also on the financial steering committee for the charity Feeding America, says he is hearing similar reports across the country. “We are back to pandemic levels,” she said.

In some regions, demand is overcoming even the toughest days of the pandemic. In central Ohio, the local food bank says the number of families seeking help has nearly halved since last year.

More than 11.4 million households received free groceries in early April, up 15% from a year earlier, according to US census data.

“Food banks have been around for 50 years, but this is the first time we are seeing unprecedented demand for food combined with historically low unemployment rates,” said Vince Hall, director of government relations for Feeding America, which supports 60,000 people. food pantries.

Sustained demand comes as much of the pandemic emergency aid winds down, notably temporary increments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a government program that provides debit cards for the purchase of food in stores.

Inflation is also a factor: food prices have risen 23% since March 2020, when the pandemic began, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This post-Covid demand for free food is not a good sign for the economy “and perhaps an indicator of an impending recession,” said John Lowrey, a professor of business at Northeastern University whose research focuses on running food banks and public health.

“The fact that we have many first-time users who are no longer concerned about the stigma of going to a food distribution center, and actually see value in it because they can no longer buy food at retail, is a reasonable indicator of health. economy and consumers,” said Lowrey.

Craig Gundersen, a professor of economics at Baylor University and a researcher for Feeding America, said that food banks with spikes above pandemic levels are outliers. It’s not surprising, he said, to see an increase in demand this year because the government has provided so much assistance during the pandemic. He also noted that Snap benefits, adjusted upward after a mandatory review in 2021, remain higher now than they were four years ago.

“We had stimulus checks, for a long time people didn’t have to pay their rent and unemployment benefits were higher than wages,” said Gundersen.

Michael McKee, chief executive of Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which serves 25 counties in Virginia, said emergency assistance from the pandemic masked the economic reality.

According to the most recent figures available from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has been outpacing wage gains since March 2020.

“What is happening now reveals the breadth, scale and pervasiveness of food insecurity in this country and the effects of inequality, not just more recently from inflation, but the inability of wages to keep up with the cost of living,” said McKee.