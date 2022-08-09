Home page World

Of: Julia Schöneseiffen

Split

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán got into distress during his vacation in Croatia. (Iconic image) © Wiktor Dabkowski/dpa

Victor Orban had to be rescued from distress during his vacation in Croatia. The Hungarian Prime Minister’s inflatable boat threatened to sink.

Vis – Croatia is not only a popular holiday destination for Germans. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also likes to spend his holidays there. But at the weekend, the head of government’s trip took an unexpected turn: the 59-year-old had to be rescued from distress at sea.

Victor Orbán: Hungary’s Prime Minister must be rescued from distress at sea

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had to be rescued from distress at sea while on vacation in Croatia, a Croatian daily reports. “His inflatable boat broke, so I brought him, his wife and his bodyguard to shore,” journalist Boris Vrkic told the daily Slobodna Dalmacija on Monday (8 August).

Victor Orbán gets into trouble on the water during his Croatia vacation

The incident happened over the weekend in a bay on the island of Vis in the Adriatic Sea. During the rescue operation, Orbán was in a good mood despite the situation, Vrkic continued. The journalist then even recommended a fish restaurant above Rukavac Bay to the Prime Minister of Hungary. It is not known whether Orbán followed the advice. Orbán himself has not yet commented on the incident.

Right-wing populist Prime Minister Orbán, who recently appeared at a meeting of supporters of former US President Donald Trump in Texas, usually spends his summer vacations in Croatia by the sea. (dpa/jsch)