Home page politics

Press Split

The two right-wing populists maintain a friendly relationship. (Archive photo) © Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/dpa

As part of his tour of states staged as a “peace mission”, the head of government of the NATO country is visiting Russia, China – and now Trump in Florida.

Washington – Less than a week after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and immediately after the NATO summit in Washington, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid a visit to former US President Donald Trump. The Hungarian Prime Minister published a photo of the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on X and wrote: “Peace Mission 5.0 (…) We discussed ways to #peace. The good news of the day: He will solve it!”

The two right-wing populists have a very friendly relationship and had already met in Florida in March. At the time, Orban had called his host the “president of peace,” while the American praised the Hungarian as the “best leader” ever.

Trump wants to return to the White House for the Republicans after the US election in November and replace Joe Biden as president, who is once again running for the Democrats. The election campaign is in the middle of its hot phase.

Orban had already made headlines in the days before the summit. As part of his tour of countries staged as a “peace mission”, the head of government of the NATO country visited Russia, China and Ukraine.

At the NATO summit in Washington, Hungary had just caused a scandal. At the end of the alliance summit, the Hungarian government accused NATO partners of double standards and failure in dealing with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto represented Orban, who had left the summit early because of the meeting with Trump. dpa