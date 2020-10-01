The Hungarian authorities have extended the border closure period for another month from October 1 as part of the fight against coronavirus, reports Reuters, referring to the Hungarian Minister Gergey Guyash.

We will remind, the entry into the territory of Hungary for foreigners without a justified reason, the country’s authorities were banned from September 1. Exceptions were made for the transport of humanitarian aid, business travel, for diplomats and military convoys.

Later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Siyjarto, clarified that citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, who had previously booked a tour to Hungary, can come to the country if they have a negative coronavirus test.

According to the latest data, a total of 27,309 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hungary, 781 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country.

Earlier, the Council of the European Union decided to leave unchanged the list of 10 foreign states with which the countries of the community are allowed to open external borders, the United States and Russia are not included in the list. The list includes Australia, Georgia, Canada, New Zealand, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, South Korea and Japan.

It was also reported that tourists from some countries, including the Russian Federation, will not be able to enter South Africa, which from October 1 opens borders and resumes flights.