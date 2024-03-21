Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó: Hungary will not join the Czech initiative for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Hungary will not join the Czech Republic’s initiative to purchase ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from countries belonging to the European Union (EU). The agency reports this Reuters with reference to the head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Peter Szijjártó.

“Hungary has not supplied and will not supply Ukraine with any weapons; we do not participate in any common actions that end in joint supplies of weapons,” the diplomat noted.

Earlier it became known about the EU’s plans to channel funds from the Czech Republic through bilateral agreements for the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is expected that Prague will purchase 500 thousand 155 mm shells and 300 thousand 122 mm shells from countries outside the community.