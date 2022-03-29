Hungary | Will Hungary stay in Viktor Orbán’s bouts, and how will the war next door affect? Experts discuss the Hungarian elections

The University of Helsinki and Helsingin Sanomat’s Surface program will discuss Hungary on Tuesday.

Hungary parliamentary elections to be held on Sunday amid turmoil: war rages in neighboring Ukraine, thousands of refugees cross the border and the prime minister Viktor Orbánin close relationship with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin raises questions.

What is Hungary like today, what kind of election is expected on Sunday and how will the war change the setup?

Among other things, this will be discussed by the Head of Eastern European Studies at the University of Helsinki Katalin Miklóssy and a dissertation researcher familiar with Hungary Annastiina Kallius In the Pinnalla program of the University of Helsinki and Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday at 12 noon.

In addition, the German correspondent of Helsingin Sanomat will have a voice Hanna Mahlamäkiwho has just visited Hungary to sniff the atmosphere during the election.

Orbán has been concentrating power on itself and its Fidesz party for more than a decade, and it will be seen on Sunday whether there is still support for the line. In this election, a major competitor will have to face, as the fragmented opposition has succeeded in joining forces with a joint prime ministerial candidate. Peter Mark-Zayn behind.

Opinion polls have promised the government and the opposition a fairly even race, although the Orbán administration has far more resources than the opposition. The administration also holds the majority of the Hungarian media.

At the end of February, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine re-introduced the parties’ election campaign themes.

Hungarians consider Ukrainians their brotherly people, and relations with neighboring countries are fierce, said the founder of the independent Hungarian media Telex Veronika Munk To HS during his visit to Finland.

Despite this, according to support measures, the war has slightly increased the support of the Orbán government, which is close to Russia.