In July, Hungary and Slovakia accused the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, of jeopardizing energy security by blocking Russian energy giant Lukoil from using the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba pipeline.

Mol Group announced on Monday that it had reached a “sustainable solution” to secure the transportation of oil to the two countries by concluding agreements with suppliers and pipeline operators.

As part of the agreement, the company said it would “take ownership of the affected crude oil volumes on the border between Belarus and Ukraine” from September 9.

She added that the updated arrangements are in line with EU sanctions.

“We welcome the solution proposed by Moll. It is a technological solution,” Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told reporters at a state-funded think tank.

“But there is still a political message that needs to be resolved,” he added, stressing that Hungary has always opposed the use of energy security “as a political weapon.”

Hungary is the only EU country that has maintained close ties with the Kremlin since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.