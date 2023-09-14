The Hungarian authorities welcomed Putin’s words about sending troops to Budapest in 1956

Hungarian authorities welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that the entry of Soviet troops into Budapest in 1956 was a mistake. This was stated by the head of the administration of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Gergely Gulyas, reports RIA News.

“This is a continuation of good practice that began in November 1992. Then the president [Борис] Yeltsin condemned the entry of troops into Budapest,” he said.

On September 12, Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that the entry of Soviet troops into Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968 could be called a mistake by the Soviet government. “We recognized long ago that this part of the Soviet Union’s policy only led to tension in relations,” he noted. Putin also declared the inadmissibility of policies clearly directed against the interests of other peoples. “The leading Western countries are stepping on this rake today,” the head of state added.

The armed uprising in Hungary against the pro-Soviet government was suppressed by Soviet troops in October – November 1956. Total losses on both sides are estimated at 3,000-4,000 people.