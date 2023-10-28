Szijjarto was outraged by the lack of investigation by countries into the Nord Stream explosion

The lack of investigation by countries into the bombing of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines is outrageous. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, as quoted by RIA News.

According to the diplomat, he never saw any attempts to understand the circumstances of the explosion. Szijjarto noted that ignoring the investigation is a scandalous fact for him.

“This happened more than a year ago. There is no progress, and I really don’t see any intention to make progress, which is outrageous,” said the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

The explosions at Nord Stream occurred on September 26, 2022. On February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage of Nord Stream. Swedish prosecutors have failed to identify those involved in the explosions