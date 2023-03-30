After Finland joins the North Atlantic Alliance, the risk of a direct armed conflict between a NATO country and Russia will increase. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by Vice-Chairman of the State Assembly (Parliament) of Hungary Dora Duro.

“If Finland does join NATO, then the dividing line between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia will increase by 1340 km. This will increase the likelihood of escalation, as well as the risk of direct armed conflict between a NATO member state and the Russian Federation,” she warned.

At the same time, the Hungarian politician warned that Finland and Sweden, aspiring to NATO, which for many years maintained a neutral status and independence, will lose them after joining the alliance.

Finland and Sweden officially applied to join NATO in May 2022, but at the end of the year only 28 of the 30 countries in the bloc were able to receive approval. The exceptions were Hungary and Turkey, which nevertheless gave the green light to Helsinki in 2023: on March 23, the commission on international affairs of the Turkish parliament adopted a protocol on Finland’s membership in NATO, and on March 27, Hungary ratified the agreement.

At the same time, Ankara and Budapest postponed the issue of Swedish entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

