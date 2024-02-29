Szijjártó: Budapest wants to send $18 million to Chad, not for weapons to Ukraine

Hungary wants the $18 million it previously contributed to the European Peace Fund to be spent not on weapons for Ukraine, but on strengthening security in Chad. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, reports RIA News.

During a press conference with his counterpart from an African country, Szijjártó said that Budapest does not invest in arms supplies to Kiev from the “European Peace Fund” and, according to EU rules, can use its share “in the interests of other goals that are important from the point of view of the European security.”

Szijjártó explained that Hungary has decided to initiate the use of the $18 million to improve security in Chad, create a new school there to train army officers and develop the capabilities of the African country's armed forces. Budapest believes that “this is necessary to further improve security and stability in Chad.”