Hungary and France restart this saturday the activity of group F of the Euro 2021 with his duel in the Ferenc Puskás Stadium to begin to close the second day of the tournament and also to define the places in the so-called group of death.

The Gauls come to the game with the aim of securing their pass to the round of 16, after his first victory against Germany. For their part, the Hungarians will host the world champions with the weight of the three goals against he received in his duel against Portugal

WHAT TIME DOES HUNGARY VS FRANCE PLAY?

The game is played this Saturday 1June 9 at 8:00 a.m., Central Mexico time, and will be televised only by the pay signal of SKY Sports.

France could definitely head to the finals, but first they will have to beat a Hungary in need of hope. Follow all the actions here in the minute by minute of the match.

ALIGNMENTS

Hungary

Gulacsi, Botka, Orbán, At. Szalai, Negó, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schäfer, Fiola, Ad, Szalai and Sallai.

France

Lloris, Pavar, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne, Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé.