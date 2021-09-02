England still does not lose points after thrashing Hungary in Budapest (0-4), a result that consolidates it in the group leadership towards the final phase of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The English dominated the entire game, led by Shaw and Sterling, although in the first half they had few chances to score., neutralized by a Hungarian defense that collapsed after the break.

At the start of the game, when members of the England team knelt in a gesture against racism, a part of the Hungarian public reacted with beeps.

The English, who in their last game had achieved a difficult victory against Poland (2-1), dominated the duel this Thursday, especially after the break.

In the 20th minute, Mount’s play from the left found Kane in a good position, but his shot went over the crossbar, while three minutes later the Hungarian goalkeeper, Gulácsi, he stole the ball that Show had received a few meters from the goal.

The Hungarians played nervous, losing many balls, but their defense in the first 45 minutes it worked well and neutralized the few English arrivals.

Yes, lThe Magyars had the support of their fans, almost 60,000 people who filled the stands of Puskás Aréna.

One of Marco Rossi’s few goal options was a 40-minute free kick from Szoboszlai, The Hungarian star rejoined this Thursday after an injury, but his shot surpassed the crossbar.

Shortly after the break, Gareth Southgate’s men created danger, first in the 49th minute, when Kane entered the area after a long pass from Walker and launched a shot that was deflected by Gulácsi.

The change of English rhythm turned into a goal after a play by Mount towards the center, where he found Sterling alone and he scored without problems in the 53rd minute.

Ten minutes later, at 63, Kane increased the difference with a powerful header after a Sterling serve from the right.

Just 5 minutes passed and the English sentenced the game with the third goal, the work of Shaw Maguire.

In the 87th minute, Rice launched a weak shot from 16 meters that passed between the feet of the defense and became the fourth goal.

MGC