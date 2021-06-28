Jimena Rodriguez

Mexico city / 06.28.2021 16:20:24

The protagonists of this story were the selections of Hungary and Brazil in 1954. Just for the time we can size the class of legendary equipment in question. The World Cup was being played on Switzerland with 16 participating nations, where the Amarela Green had passed as first place in Group 1 and Ferenc Puskás’s team as first in Group 2.

It was a stellar match in the quarterfinals since both were favorites to win the World Cup, but with good reason what happened that June 27 at the Wankforfstadion in Bern was baptized as a battle. It was perhaps the first media match due to violence, since it was the testimonies of the press themselves that attested to the kind of blows and misbehavior of the players during the two hours of match.

At four minutes Hungary went to the front and at eight it was already a double. The first of Brazil I arrive criminal way and from that moment the aggressive game began. In the second half another penalty arrives but for Hungary and then Brazil put the second. 3-2 the match goes on when Nilton Santos strongly sweeps Boszik and answers him with blows, both are the first sent off. Then they expelled Humberto, at 88 comes Hungary’s winning goal. 4-2. The English referee Arthur Ellis declares that they behaved like animals.

The worst row comes in the locker room after the game, Puskás did not play due to injury, but some present said that when fans jumped onto the field they saw him throw a bottle to Pinheiro, coaches even got involved, the pitched battle until the police arrived. Hungary would go on to star in the Miracle of Bern where they lost to Germany in the final.

GFR.