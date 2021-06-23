The president of the European Commission: “We will not compromise on these principles”. The “yellow” of the Italian signature

«The Hungarian law is a shame, it discriminates against people on the basis of sexual orientation goes against the fundamental values ​​of the EU. We will not compromise on these principles ». Thus the president of the European commission Ursula von der Leyen responding to journalists who asked her for a comment on the anti-LGBT law.

Ddl Zan, Von der Leyen: “The EU treaties protect the dignity of every human being”

The president’s words come after the condemnation, with a joint declaration signed by 14 EU countries, of the Hungarian law «against gay propaganda towards minors». The declaration solicits the intervention of the Commission “by all means” in defense of rights. To sign it, at the last moment and after many divisions, also Italy. «At the end of the General Affairs Council», explained the Undersecretary for European Affairs Enzo Amendola, «we did not receive satisfactory clarifications from Hungary on the laws approved which produce discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. For this reason, after a debate, Italy also signed the request of the other 13 EU member states ». Why so much waiting? “There is no mystery,” the undersecretary continued. «It was right first to listen to the Hungarian government and the presentation of the articles (of the new law on LGBTI rights, ed). But the perplexities remain ».