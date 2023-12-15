Hungary decided in the early hours of this Friday (15) to veto the promised aid of 50 billion euros (R$ 269 billion) from the European Union (EU) to Ukraine, informed the country's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, through the social media.

“Summary of the night: veto on extra money for Ukraine, veto on the review of the MFP (budget). We will return to the issue next year at the European Council, after due preparation,” Orbán wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter) .

Hungary had not participated this Thursday (14) in the European Council vote that gave the green light for the start of Ukraine's accession negotiations to the EU as it considered it a “wrong decision”, according to Orbán himself.

“Hungary has decided that if the 26 [parceiros húngaros da UE] If you want to follow this path, do so. Hungary does not want to be part of this wrong decision and therefore was not present at the vote,” Órban said in a video posted on Facebook.

Minutes earlier, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, had announced on X the start of negotiations with Ukraine and also with Moldova.

Orbán had been assuring for weeks that he would not support the start of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Before the summit, the Hungarian prime minister met with several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who tried to convince him to lift his veto on the negotiations and the 50 billion euros that Brussels promised Ukraine until 2027.

Now, in his video, Orbán reiterated that “Hungary's position is clear and has not changed” and emphasized that Ukraine is not ready to start accession negotiations.

“Starting negotiations under these conditions makes no sense, is irrational and wrong,” emphasized the Hungarian prime minister, who is considered Russia's biggest ally in the EU. (With EFE Agency)