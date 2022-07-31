The problems encountered during the Hungarian Q3 by Max Verstappen prompted Red Bull to anticipate the use of the third power unit of the season on the Dutch driver’s car. No risk, therefore, on the part of the Milton Keynes team who decided to carry out the same operation also on Sergio Perez’s twin car, which suffered a lot from him in qualifying and was even eliminated in Q2 with the eleventh time.

The two official Red Bull riders are joined by a third motorized “Honda”, Pierre Gasly, who tries to optimize the situation after having qualified only 19th in the complicated Hungarian Saturday: for the Frenchman, in fact, this is the fourth unit in this season and must therefore serve the setback on the grid which, in fact, will only be one square.

According to the rumors of the last few days, the homologation of the last seasonal power unit at Red Bull was foreseen for the first race after the summer break in Belgium, but the trouble with the batteries suffered at the Hungaroring prompted the engineers to anticipate the times by giving Verstappen more guarantees for his comeback in the race from the fifth row.