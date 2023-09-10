Hungary | Two people died in the air show

The victims were the pilot of the crashed plane and its passenger.

10.9. 20:14

Two one person was killed and four were injured when a plane crashed at an air show in Hungary on Sunday. When the plane hit the ground, it caused an explosion, reports news agency AFP.

“The small plane fell next to a parked car, which caught fire from the impact,” said the police.

According to the police, one of the dead was the pilot of the plane and the other was a passenger on board.

The injured people were on the ground at the time of the accident. According to the rescue authorities, three of them suffered serious burns. Two of the injured were children.

Show took place at Börgönd Airport in the city of Székesfehérvár, about 70 kilometers from the capital Budapest. According to the emergency personnel, the crash happened very close to the screening area.

The crash plane was a 1951 American T-28 Trojan. In the United States, the plane has been used by the Air Force and the Navy.

The air show was attended by thousands of spectators.