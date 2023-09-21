Thursday, September 21, 2023
Hungary | Two people died in an explosion during a police operation

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in World Europe
Hungary | Two people died in an explosion during a police operation

According to Hungarian websites, one of the dead was the perpetrator and the other a policeman.

Two one person was killed and several were injured in an explosion in northern Hungary on Wednesday, reports the Reuters news agency.

According to Hungarian websites, the explosion occurred during a police operation in a house located on the outskirts of the city of Esztergom, near the border with Slovakia.

According to local media, one of the dead was the perpetrator and the other a policeman. According to newspaper information, the perpetrator has not yet been identified.

Local newspapers reported that several police officers were injured in the explosion.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban expressed his condolences on Facebook for the death of a police officer who died in service, but did not specify in more detail where the death had occurred.

