Friday, July 14, 2023
Hungary | The teenage boys’ love story should have been hidden in plastic wrap – The authorities fined the bookstore 32,000 euros

July 14, 2023
in World Europe
British author Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper books are in violation of Hungary’s 2021 law banning the “promotion of homosexuality” to under-18s.

in Hungary a legal battle has broken out between the large Lira bookstore and the Budapest city government, because the bookstore was fined for openly displaying a youth book containing homosexuality.

The amount of the fines is HUF 12 million, or about EUR 32,000. The bookstore plans to challenge the fine in court, the news agency Reuters reported on Friday.

The case involves a British writer by Alice Oseman To Heartstopper. The books in the series have also been translated into Finnish. Heartstopperwebcomics and comic novels are also known as TV productions from the streaming service Netflix.

Hungary is the long reigning prime minister Viktor Orbán the national conservative Fidesz party. At the core of Orbán’s politics are traditional family values.

In 2021, the government enacted a law that prohibits the “presentation and promotion of homosexuality” to under-18s. According to the authorities’ interpretation of the law Heartstopper-books should be sold in plastic wrap.

Heartstopper the main plot is a story about the friendship of two teenage boys, which deepens into love.

bookstore the fine was imposed in the same week that the Pride event defending the rights of sexual and gender minorities is organized in Budapest.

On Friday, the embassies of nearly 40 countries published a petition urging Hungary to take care of the rights of minorities and repeal discriminatory laws. The Finnish embassy was among the signatories.

