Hungary | The Russians got a fast lane to the EU

Hungary|The head of the European Parliament’s largest group warns that Hungary could offer Russian spies easy access to the entire Schengen area.

Brussels

Hungarian the new express visa for Russians introduced by the government raises security concerns elsewhere in the EU. The fear is that Hungary offers Russian spies easy access to the entire Schengen area.

Chairman of the largest group in the European Parliament, the center-right EPP Manfred Weber raised concerns with the President of the European Council To Charles Michel in the letter he sent. According to Weber, Hungary’s arrangement creates a loophole for Russian spies and is a “serious risk to national security.”

He was the first to tell about the letter Financial Times.

Also The European Commission plans to contact the Hungarian authorities and find out the details of the system.

“Russia is a security threat to the EU, and all measures at the level of the Union and the member states must take into account the security of the Union and the entire Schengen area”, Commission spokesman Anita Hipper says.

According to Hipper, it is Hungary’s responsibility to ensure that the system complies with Schengen guidelines.

Schengen is an area of ​​free movement with no internal border checks. Finland also belongs to Schengen.

Hungarian the government decided earlier in July to expand the express visa system in use so that citizens of Russia and Belarus can also apply for it. The express visa can be obtained without a security clearance, and it also entitles the person to bring his family to Hungary.

The Hungarian government justifies the arrangement with the ongoing nuclear power project. The Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom is building a power plant in Hungary, and the express visa makes it easier to bring workers to Hungary.

In his letter, Weber asks European Council President Michel to raise the matter at the next EU leaders’ summit in October.