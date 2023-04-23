Hungary | The President of Hungary used his veto – prevented the introduction of a law discriminating against sexual minorities

Lawmakers in parliament can still override the president’s veto.

Hungarian president Katalin Novak has used his veto to prevent the entry into force of a law widely interpreted as discriminating against sexual minorities, Politico magazine tells.

The president also urged the country’s parliament to remove a controversial section from the law that would make it legal to anonymously report certain same-sex couples to the government.

Hungary’s parliament passed a law earlier this month that would theoretically bring the country under the EU’s whistleblower protection directive. At the same time, however, the law would also enable the reporting of those who question the “constitutionally recognized role of marriage and the family” and those who oppose children’s right to “identify with their birth sex.”

Novak said in his letter to the National Assembly that the article in question goes beyond EU legislation, “and does not strengthen, but rather weakens the protection of fundamental values”.

According to Bloomberg, lawmakers in parliament can still override Novak's veto. Despite this, according to Politico, it is rare for a Hungarian prime minister To Viktor Orban of targeted reprimand.

Orban has restricted the rights of sexual minorities for more than a decade. In 2010, his Fidesz party passed a new constitution banning same-sex marriage. Later, same-sex couples were also banned from adopting.

Legislation that discriminates against sexual minorities has pitted the EU and Hungary against each other in the EU court. The European Parliament, the EU Commission and more than a dozen European countries, including Finland, have joined the lawsuit against the law.