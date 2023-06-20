The man was previously convicted of several crimes in Norway.

Hungarian the authorities said on Tuesday that they had arrested a 45-year-old Norwegian man who had planned the massacre, reports news agency AFP.

According to the authorities, the man’s plans for the attack resembled those of the far-right Anders Behring Breivik too massacre committed by.

Breivik killed 77 people at a summer camp of the Norwegian Labor Party’s youth organization on the island of Utøya in July 2011.

Hungarian anti-terrorist police arrested a 45-year-old man a week ago on Wednesday. He is suspected of planning a terrorist act.

According to the police, the suspected man had planned attacks on airports and train stations.

Man is also known to the Norwegian police. According to the Norwegian police, he had previously been convicted several times for several violent and sexual crimes.

According to the Hungarian police, the suspect had said in videos posted online that he was going to “cross [Breivikin] the crime committed in 2011″. In the videos, the man mainly spoke Norwegian and in some also English.

A Hungarian court ordered the man to a psychiatric institution in Budapest.